Tennessee man leave $5 million to dog in his will

A Tennessee businessman decided to say 'thank you' to his best friend and companion by giving a gift to be treasured.

Bill Dorris, an 84-year-old man was pet parent of an eight-year-old border collie, Lulu. Since he had a soft corner for his beloved dog, Dorris left nearly $5 million for his 'good girl'.

Dorris, who frequently travelled, died late last year and it has now been revealed in his will that he has left $5 million for Lulu.

He was a frequent traveller and used to leave Lulu with his friend 'Marth Burton' while on his journeys. Burton claims Lulu and Dorris were very close.

"I don’t really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth," Burton told a local media house. "He just really loved the dog."

As per Dorris' will, the $5 million has to be placed in a trust fund and is to be used to manage and fulfil all of Lulu's wishes. It has been specified that Lulu is to stay only with Burton, after Dorris' death.

Burton, who has been caring for Lulu for years, will be reimbursed for all monthly expenses by an assigned conservator managing the trust. These expenses are only the normal ones, and not any of the lavish gifts or treats.