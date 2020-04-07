Ten years couldn't make these pandas in Hong Kong mate, but distance from people did!

It seems all these giant pandas needed was a little privacy.

Turns out: All giant pandas required to mate was social distancing, but from human beings!

After 10 years of attempting to make Ying Ying and Le Le at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong mate, they finally did it.

The zoo’s press statement claimed that this was achieved “through trial and learning”. However, it only took a few months of no human intervention for them to mate against ten years of “trial and learning”.

"The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination," Michael Boos, executive director for zoological operations and conservation, Ocean Park, said in a press statement.

The animals, which are usually on display for people to visit, have been living in isolation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the park to close over three months.



This photo taken on December 25, 2019 shows pandas playing as staff members cover the enclosure with snow at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu in China's southwestern Sichuan province | AFP



The breeding among pandas usually takes place between March and May.

"Since late March, Ying Ying began spending more time playing in the water, while Le Le has been leaving scent-markings around his habitat and searching the area for Ying Ying's scent," the press release said, while asserting that these are coming pre-mating behavioural patterns.

No pregnancy has been reported as of now, but the pandas are now under observation.

"If successful, signs of pregnancy, including hormonal level fluctuations and behavioural changes may be observed as early as late June, though there is always a chance that Ying Ying could experience a pseudo-pregnancy," the release further said.

The species remains in the “vulnerable category”, one step away from becoming “endangered”. Only 1,800 giant pandas remain in their natural habitat.

The zoo intends to share updates as they come!