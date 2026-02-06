/Tear gas, water cannons ahead of Bangladesh polls as govt staff clash with police: Here's why

Fresh violence broke out in Dhaka on Friday as government employees demanding the rollout of the Ninth National Pay Scale clashed with police outside Jamuna, the official residence of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The scene unfolded just days ahead of the general election scheduled to restore an elected government.

The vote follows the unrest in August 2024 that led to then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepping down and leaving for India. Later, a caretaker administration was set up, which was led by Yunus to oversee a 'free and fair' election.

The protests began earlier in the day when employees from different parts of the country gathered at Shaheed Minar before marching toward Jamuna, pressing for the immediate notification and enforcement of the pay commission’s recommendations, according to a report in NDTV.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The protestors raised slogans such as 'there is no rice in the stomach – what development is there in the mouth?', accusing the government of turning a blind eye to their economic hardships.

Police launch water cannons, tear gas

Demonstrators broke through police barricades at Shahbagh at 11:30 AM, advancing toward the Jamuna entrance. In response, police launched water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades, and conducted lathi charges, in order to disperse the crowd.

To stop the protesters from reaching the residence, uniformed troops were also deployed, resulting in a injury of several people after clashes intensified. Later, violence spiked further when a senior police officer, Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam, asked a protesting official, "Have you come to Jamuna to sabotage the election?"

The government employees warned that continued police action could trigger serious political repercussions. "If attacks continue, we will boycott the elections," a protester said. Police, meanwhile, stated that they were taking steps to bring the situation under control.