An explosion inside a mosques in Pakistan's Islamabad has killed at least thirty people. The blast according to local media reports occurred during Friday prayers at Tarlai Imambargah, situated in the Shehzad Town area, which is in the outskirts of the city. Police and rescue services have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Injured are being taken to federal capital’s Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), and CDA Hospital.

The main emergency, orthopaedic, burn centre, and neurology departments of the hospital have been activated, according to Dawn.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Images from the site showed bodies lying in blood inside and outside the mosque as people seek for help.

The immediate cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Whether it was a suicide or a planted bomb will be clear only after the forensics teams finish their investigation, said police.