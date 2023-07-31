Teachers in England accept government's offer of 6.5% pay rise, to end strikes

Teachers in England's largest education union, the NEU, have agreed on accepting a government pay offer on Monday, giving a boost to Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to put an end to disruptive public-sector strikes.

The strikes by the National Education Union this year have forced the British school to shut down on a number of occasions.

On Monday, the union released a statement saying that the teachers have voted to put an end to the industrial action and accept the 6.5% pay rise announced on July 13 by the prime minister.

"Members have spoken very clearly and in great numbers," Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said, describing the deal as the "highest pay award for over thirty years."

"The Government should be in no doubt that we will hold its feet to the fire on delivering for teachers and support staff on workload and funding," they added.

Earlier this month, the education unions had said that they would cancel further planned strikes and also suggested the teachers and other union members vote to accept the government's pay offer.

The NEU represents more than 450,000 teachers, lecturers, education support staff and leaders. It released a statement saying that around 86% of its teacher members who voted, chose to accept the offer and end industrial action in an electronic ballot, with a voting turnout of 60%.

"This is good news for teachers, good news for parents and most of all, good news for students," Britain's education minister Gillian Keegan said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Three other British education unions also said that they would put forth the government's offer to their members.

The UK has been facing a wave of industrial turmoil in years, including by railway workers, as pay offers fail to keep up with high inflation.

Sunak's pay offer still faces opposition from healthcare workers, whose walkouts have disrupted an already burdened state-run health system with thousands of cancelled appointments.

