/Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh's new PM after massive win

Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister on Tuesday (February 17), taking charge of the country’s first elected government since the deadly 2024 uprising. The 60-year-old leader now faces a formidable agenda that includes restoring security, bridging deep political divisions, and reviving an economy shaken by prolonged unrest in the world’s second-largest garment exporter.

Rahman succeeds an interim administration that governed the country of 170 million people for 18 months following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. During a ceremony held outside parliament and broadcast on state television, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office. Pledging to uphold the law and faithfully carry out his duties, Rahman described his party’s landslide win in the February 12 election as a triumph for democracy and for citizens who had struggled to defend it. Leader of the BNP and heir to a powerful political dynasty, he secured a commanding mandate that he says will be used to stabilise the country and restore economic growth after months of turmoil that unsettled investors.

Rahman stressed the need for unity in a nation long marked by intense political rivalry. He acknowledged inheriting a weakened economy, fragile institutions, and deteriorating law and order, which he attributed to years of authoritarian rule. Following his swearing-in, members of his cabinet took their oaths, after lawmakers had earlier been sworn into parliament by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and selected Rahman as their parliamentary leader.

Political landscape

Rahman’s return to power marks a dramatic comeback. He came back to Bangladesh only in December after spending 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom. The BNP-led alliance captured 212 seats in parliament, far ahead of the 77 won by the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc. Jamaat, which significantly increased its representation and now holds more than a quarter of parliamentary seats, has contested results in 32 constituencies. Still, its leader, Shafiqur Rahman, pledged that the party would act as a vigilant and peaceful opposition.

Hasina’s Awami League was barred from participating in the vote and from exile in India, Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, condemned the election as illegitimate. In contrast, India welcomed the BNP’s decisive victory, signaling a shift after previously strained relations.