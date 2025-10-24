Google Preferred
Tariffs have made 'US wealthy and powerful', says Trump on his strategy

Published: Oct 24, 2025, 19:40 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 19:40 IST
The current US administration believes that if anybody wants to trade with their country, they have to pay the tariff levied on them, which, of course, is different based on what Trump deems fit. 

US President Donald Trump lauds his tariff strategy. Ever since he assumed office for the second term, he has been headstrong about a few new policies, and one among them is the tariff. The current US administration believes that if anybody wants to trade with their country, they have to pay the tariff levied on them, which, of course, is different based on what Trump deems fit. And now, in his latest comment, he said tariffs have made America’s “stock market stronger than ever.”

He added, “The United States is wealthy, powerful, and nationally secure again, all because of tariffs! The most important case ever is in the United States Supreme Court. God bless America!!!”

