An unidentified projectile hit a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (June 27), said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The vessel's bridge was damaged in the attack but no casualties have been reported so far.

"The vessel sustained damage to their bridge; all crew are reported safe," UKMTO said.

The vessel said to be attacked is the Panama-flagged tanker KIKU.

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The attack comes amid The US military carrying out airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, along with coastal radar locations, in response to an Iranian drone attack on a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes followed Iran's June 25 attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely as it was leaving the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

In retaliation the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted locations where US forces are deployed. Though, it did not specify the locations it targeted or provide further details.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Iran for "drone attack on Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz," and called it a "foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement". Trump alleged that a "large and expensive" cargo vessel was hit in the attack, while US forces intercepted three other drones.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.