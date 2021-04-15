Talks resume in Vienna on Iran nuclear deal revival

Iran and other world powers resumed talk in Vienna on Thursday to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks to revive the troubled deal have been complicated by Iran's decision to ramp up Uranium enrichment and what it calls Israeli sabotage at Natanz nuclear facility last week.

The 2015 nuclear deal was struck with Iran by USA, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Iran's refusal to hold direct talks with the US has had European intermediaries shuttling between separate hotels in Vienna last week.

Senior diplomats, excluding the United States, initially met to set the tone on Thursday in what diplomats anticipated would be a tougher round of talks to salvage the pact.

Two expert-level groups, seeking to marry lists of sanctions that the United States could lift with nuclear obligations Iran should meet, have now resumed their discussions.

"Currently I think the nuclear working group is more advanced, much more advanced, than (the) sanctions-lifting working group," Wang Qun, China`s ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog, told reporters after the Joint Commission meeting of senior officials.

"So currently we should do away with all disruptive factors, moving forward as swiftly as we can on the work of negotiation, especially by zeroing in on sanctions-lifting."

Iran`s foreign ministry said its negotiators had defended their decisions and expressed their disappointment at "the weak reaction" from European powers to the attack on Natanz.

(With inputs from agencies)