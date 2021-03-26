Taliban threatens resuming attacks on foreign troops if Biden fails to meet May 01 deadline

A few days after US President Joe Biden hinted that all of the US troops might not be withdrawn by the deadline of May 01, the Taliban has issued a warning, threatening retaliation.

On Friday, the Taliban threatened that it will resume targeting foreign troops in Afghanistan if the US fails to meet the May 01 deadline to withdraw all troops.

Taliban warned the US that it will be "compelled to... continue its Jihad and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country" if the US does not make good of its word.

Last week, the US President Joe Biden announced that he is "in the process of making that decision now as to when they'll leave", but also said that it is difficult to meet the May 01 deadline, as per the deal agreed upon between Taliban and the former US President Donald Trump.

"The fact is that that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president worked out," Biden said, blaming Trump.

"The failure to have an orderly transition from the Trump presidency to my presidency, which usually takes place from election day to the time he's sworn in, has cost me time and consequences. That's one of the issues we're talking about now, in terms of Afghanistan."

This was not well received by the Taliban, who had even back then warned of consequences.

"The Americans should end their occupation in accordance with the Doha deal and fully withdraw their forces from Afghanistan by May 1," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP. "If they don't do it, be it for any reason and pretexts, then they will be responsible for the consequences."

Taliban has assured that it is committed to the agreement, calling it the "most sensible and shortest path" to end 20 years of ongoing Afghanistan-America conflict.

The group also warned that the responsibility of its prolongation "will be on the shoulders of those who committed this violation."