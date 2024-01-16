Taiwan's election: Wang Yi defies mandate, says there is only one China and Taiwan is part of it

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that the Taiwan elections result doesn't change what the nation believes, that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of it, state media reported.

Wang's remarks came during a press conference after his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Independence-leaning Lai Ching-te eased to a comfortable victory in Taiwan's presidential election.

Wang added that the Taiwan election result also won't change the prevailing consensus of the international community on adhering to the one-China principle.

"Taiwan has never been a country. It was not the case in the past, and it will never be in the future," Wang said, further adding that "Taiwan independence" cannot and will not succeed.

Wang noted that China, the United States and the United Kingdom 80 years ago issued the Cairo Declaration, which clearly stated that all the territories stolen from China, should be restored to China - it included Taiwan.

Wang said that "Taiwan independence" threatens the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and damages the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. He mentioned that it will seriously undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

"It is a dead end," Wang said.

Also read: Apple implements rare iPhone 15 discounts in China amid demand uncertainty

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has even said that it will seize it by force if needed.

Meanwhile, the US has backed Taiwan's security and has warned China against acting aggressively towards the self-ruled island democracy.

Wang added, "We believe that the international community, in accordance with the one-China principle, will continue to support the just cause of the Chinese people in striving for national reunification and opposing the separatist activities of seeking Taiwan's independence."

Watch: Taiwan chooses 'troublemaker' Lai as President, what's next for the island nation? × China summons Philippine ambassador

China on Tuesday said it had summoned the Philippine ambassador after President Ferdinand Marcos said he looked forward to working with Taiwanese president-elect Lai.

"This morning, Assistant Minister Nong Rong summoned the ambassador of the Philippines to China to make solemn representations and urge the Philippine side to give the Chinese side a responsible explanation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposes" Marcos's remarks, Mao said.