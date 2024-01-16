Chinese startup develops coin-sized nuclear battery that can last up to '50 years without charging'

A Chinese startup has developed a coin-sized nuclear battery that can generate electricity for 50 years without any need for charging. The tall claim was made by Beijing-based Betavolt in its press release when they launched the nuclear battery for “civilian use” on January 8.

The miniature battery, which is still in its developmental phase, also has the potential to power a smartphone in future, the company claims. The use of atomic energy in powering smartphone batteries can be a game-changer in the energy sector.

The atomic energy battery, named BV100, was unveiled on January 8 and Betavolt boasts of the new technology, calling it “way ahead of European and American scientific research”.

The battery emits energy by utilising a decaying radioactive isotope of nickel (Ni-63). Between the layers of Ni-63 are sheets of a single-crystal diamond semi-conductor that are just 10 microns thick.

When it comes to storage, the company says it can reportedly store 3300-megawatt hours and can hold an energy density that is much more than 10 times that of conventional lithium batteries.

Betavolt especially emphasised on battery’s output that can sustain up to 50 years without the need for charging or any maintenance.

The battery measures 15*15*15 millimetres with 100 microwatts of power and 3 volts of voltage. Interestingly, with this capacity, which is quite low, it is not strong enough to charge an electronic device like a smartphone. Hence, the company suggests using BV100 in series or parallel combinations to power devices.

Using a nuclear energy battery might sound dangerous, but the company claims that the battery is “absolutely safe”, and that it could eventually be used in hospitals in pacemakers and artificial hearts.

The company states there is no external radiation, adding that the battery “will not catch fire or explode in response to acupuncture and gunshots”.

Thermonuclear batteries are already in use in aerospace engineering, but with the launch of BV100, the use of nuclear batteries in everyday life can become the next trend in technology.

The company said the battery is currently in its “pilot stage” and will soon be put into mass production.

“If policies permit, atomic energy batteries can allow a mobile phone to never be charged, and drones that can only fly for 15 minutes can fly continuously,” Betavolt said in their statement.