/Taiwan vows to defend 'national sovereignty' after Xi Jinping's unification call; China hits back

Amid escalating tensions with China, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Jan 1) that the island is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defence. This comes after China's military drills named "Justice Mission 2025" around Taiwan and Chinese President Xi Jinping's reunification message. The Chinese manoeuvres began 11 days after the United States had announced a record $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan. China's military said for the first time that the drills were aimed at deterring outside intervention. Lai said in a New Year's speech broadcast live from the presidential office in Taipei that the international community is watching to see whether the Taiwanese people possess the resolve to defend themselves. China was quick in slamming Lai's speech claiming that it was 'filled with lies.'

"As president, my stance has always been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence," Lai said, noting China had targeted Taiwan's newly added combat capabilities as a "hypothetical adversary" in their drills this week. He said that demonstrated the need for increasing defence procurement, urging opposition parties to support his plan to boost Taiwan's defence spending by $40 billion, a proposal currently stuck alongside other issues in a political deadlock in the opposition-controlled parliament. "Whether China can achieve its goals on schedule is one thing," Lai said when asked about a US report saying China was preparing to have the capability to win a fight for Taiwan by 2027. "The coming year, 2026, will be a crucial one for Taiwan," he said, adding Taiwan must “make plans for the worst, but hope for the best.” “We are willing to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China on an equal and dignified basis, promoting a peaceful and shared environment across the strait. As long as China acknowledges the existence of the Republic of China, respects the Taiwanese people's desire for a democratic and free way of life.”

Xi Jinping vows to reunify China and Taiwan