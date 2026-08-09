/Taiwan’s drone 'hellscape': How the Island plans to fight a potential Chinese invasion

Taiwan is rapidly expanding its drone capabilities as it prepares for the possibility of a future Chinese invasion, developing fleets of aerial drones and unmanned attack boats designed to detect, track and strike approaching forces.

The strategy is aimed at making any Chinese amphibious assault on the island extraordinarily costly and difficult. US military commanders have described the concept as a ‘hellscape’, a battlefield saturated with drones, missiles and artillery intended to overwhelm an invading force and deter Beijing from launching an attack.

Drawing heavily on lessons from Ukraine and other recent conflicts, Taiwan has accelerated efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its military operations. “Our drone and counter-drone efforts started relatively late, and initially we were trying things out as we went along,” Lt. Gen. Huang Wen-chi, the director general of strategic planning for the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, told lawmakers on Wednesday. He said that approach had started changing over the past two years.

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Taiwan puts drone warfare to the test

Taiwan's military allowed journalists to observe troops conducting drone reconnaissance exercises in central Taiwan on Thursday as part of the annual Han Kuang military drills. The 10-day exercises, which began Wednesday, are designed to test the island's ability to respond to a potential Chinese attack. They also include training aimed at countering enemy drones.

Maj. Gen. Lu Wen-yuan, who helped design the exercises, said troops would practice methods for detecting and neutralising hostile unmanned aircraft. The growing focus on drones reflects a wider transformation in modern warfare. For Taiwan, however, the shift carries particular urgency because China lies roughly 110 miles away and claims the self-governed island as part of its territory. Beijing says it prefers peaceful reunification but has repeatedly refused to rule out military force. China has expanded its fleets of warships, aircraft, missiles and drones while increasing coast guard activity and military exercises involving potential landings.

Taiwan draws lessons from Ukraine

Taiwanese military planners have closely followed Ukraine's extensive use of drones against Russia, particularly the way relatively inexpensive unmanned systems have allowed a smaller military to challenge a much larger opponent.

The experience has encouraged Taiwan to pursue a similar strategy, using large numbers of low-cost and highly mobile drones to compensate for China's greater military resources.

“Drones are entering a new chapter,” said Max Lo, the chairman of the Taiwan National Drone Industry Association. “Taiwan, for its own survival and national defense, is in urgent need of these drones. But it’s the same everywhere in the world right now, that’s an opportunity for Taiwan.” The Taiwanese government has set an ambitious goal of producing 100,000 drones every month by 2030, with approximately half intended for export.

The military itself is seeking to acquire more than 210,000 aerial and maritime drones. “Taiwan has “realized that drones will be important in all the domains, in all the phases,” in a potential war with China, said Mick Ryan, a retired Australian major general who has studied Ukraine and Taiwan. Ryan has argued that Ukraine's experience with long-range drone strikes could offer Taiwan another potential capability: attacking Chinese vessels as they leave their ports during an amphibious campaign.

China is also expanding drone warfare capabilities

Despite Taiwan's preparations, many military analysts believe China is not yet in a position to launch an easy invasion of the island. Recent purges within the People's Liberation Army's senior leadership have also raised questions about Chinese military readiness. At the same time, China is developing its own growing arsenal of unmanned aircraft and boats. Beijing is investing heavily in systems designed not only to deploy drones but also to identify, disrupt and jam enemy unmanned systems. That means Taiwan's drone strategy is likely to face an increasingly sophisticated counter-drone effort from China.

Han Kuang drills focus on drones

Drone warfare has become a central component of the ongoing Han Kuang exercises. The Taiwanese military also released photographs of a drill conducted last month in which troops used drones to search for potential enemy forces while defending islands off Taiwan's eastern coast. On Saturday, President Lai Ching-te observed a military exercise in southern Taiwan where troops tested two prototype drones designed to strike invading forces.

Taiwan has also established a Littoral Combat Command that combines drones, mobile missile systems and artillery into an integrated coastal defence structure intended to counter a potential Chinese assault. However, military experts warn that simply acquiring more drones will not automatically create an effective 'hellscape'. Taiwan must also restructure its military organisation, doctrine, communications and training to make the technology useful under combat conditions.

Taiwan expands drone exports

Taiwan is also seeking to strengthen its position in the global drone supply chain. The island is increasing drone exports and attempting to establish itself as a trusted supplier of components for democratic countries seeking to reduce dependence on Chinese-made parts. Concerns over potential supply disruptions and espionage have increased demand for alternatives to Chinese components.