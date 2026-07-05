/Taiwan resumes 'anti-communist' patriotic classes, says ‘threat from China rising’

After a quarter-century gap Taiwan military has resumed “anti-communist” patriotic classes for its graduates, the defence ministry said on Sunday, citing a rising threat from ​China. This type of campaign in Taiwan against China, whose government lays claims on the Island was widespread during the Cold war era.

In 2002, the formal “anti-communist patriotic education” for military graduates ended and was renamed “patriotic education”.

While announcing the resumption of classes, the Taiwan defence ministry said, “It is necessary for them to clearly understand national security threats and recognise the military mission of ‘why we fight, and for whom we fight’."

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According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, lectures will be imparted to the graduates by officials from departments including the China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council, the National Security Council, the Ministry of Justice and top government think-tank Academia Sinica.

“The aim is to establish among graduates a clear awareness of friend and foe,” read the statement further.

According to Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council,more than 110 Chinese military and Coast Guard ships were tracked moving up and down the First Island Chain - an area stretching from Japan to Taiwan, the Philippines and Borneo.

“China’s massive maritime mobilisation along the First Island Chain is a clear sign of its expansionism,” Wu wrote on X.

China threatens Taiwan

In fact Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (July 1) said that resolving the Taiwan issue is a “historic mission” for his country, adding that it remains an “unshakable commitment” of the Communist Party of China.