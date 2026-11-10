/Taiwan Premier confirms Alice Huang's immigration records, avoids question on US involvement

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai addressed the Nvidia spy scandal in parliament on Tuesday, confirming that the authorities have immigration records showing Alice Huang entered Taiwan at least once. While declining to comment on Jensen Huang's personal life, Cho made it clear that any matters involving Taiwan's technology industry or national interests are subject to strict legal oversight.

When a lawmaker directly asked whether the United States had requested Taiwan's assistance, the Premier avoided giving a definitive answer. "I cannot say whether they have or haven't," he said. His response has raised questions about whether cooperation between the two sides may already be underway. The scandal has dominated headlines across Taiwan, putting Jensen Huang's public image under pressure. For years, he has been celebrated in the country not only as a global technology leader but also as something of a national hero.

Amid the controversy, attention has also turned to who could potentially succeed him at Nvidia. Analysts have identified CFO Colette Kress as a possible interim leader, while Vice-President Ian Buck, a 22-year company veteran credited with building Nvidia's AI software platform, is viewed as a potential long-term successor. Jensen Huang's daughter, Madison, has also attracted attention, with insiders suggesting that she has been taking on a more prominent role within the company.

Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces lawsuit from shareholders amid investigation into alleged Chinese spy links

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang’s professional background reportedly spans television journalism, banking, and investment management. According to a profile attributed to her in a Chinese private-fund database, which was cited by The New York Times and the New York Post, she began her career as a television journalist with Hunan TV and China Central Television (CCTV), China’s state broadcaster. She later joined The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), where she reportedly served as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.