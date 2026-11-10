/Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces lawsuit from shareholders amid investigation into alleged Chinese spy links

Shareholders have filed a lawsuit against chipmaker Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, accusing them of concealing his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Filed on Monday, the proposed class action adds to ongoing investigations into whether Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence, raising concerns about the security of sensitive information at the world's most valuable chipmaker.

What does the lawsuit allege?

The complaint, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, claims that Nvidia and Huang misled investors by failing to disclose his alleged relationship with Alice H., a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. The shareholders argue that the defendants withheld national security concerns that could have affected Nvidia's reputation and business prospects. They are seeking unspecified damages. Last month, The New York Times reported on the alleged relationship and said US authorities had concluded that Alice H. was a Chinese intelligence asset.

What have Nvidia and Jensen Huang said?

On Sunday, Nvidia announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in an open letter but did not reveal the identity of the woman involved. "I support the investigation and will cooperate fully," he said. “I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security.” Nvidia shares ended Monday's trading session down 4.3%. The shareholder lawsuit was filed five minutes after US markets closed.

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How have Washington and Beijing responded?

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was investigating the matter while expressing support for Huang. Trump also said he had spoken with the Nvidia chief executive earlier that day. "He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy," Trump told reporters. China rejected allegations that it had conducted an intelligence operation targeting Huang. "The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Why does the case matter for the AI industry?