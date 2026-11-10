/Netanyahu pushing Trump to renew Iran war? Report claims Israeli PM calls him ‘every day’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been pressing US President Donald Trump to resume military action against Iran, even as Arab and Muslim leaders urge Washington to give diplomacy more time. This comes as Trump suggested that there was “positive momentum” in diplomatic efforts to end the war after talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. He added that renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic “seem to be quite unlikely”.

A person briefed on the discussions told the Financial Times, “Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that.”

Netanyahu wants renewed US-Israeli strikes aimed at forcing the collapse of Iran’s regime, according to the report. His push has alarmed regional leaders, who fear another offensive could provoke Iranian retaliation against their countries.

Trump says fresh strikes are unlikely

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 9) said that the United States is unlikely to launch another attack on Iran for now. After meeting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, he said there was “positive momentum” towards ending the nearly nine-month conflict.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea,” he said.

He further warned, “Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go. At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely. Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats.”

Nuclear dispute stalls negotiations

Mediators are working on an interim proposal under which Iran would allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in return for the US lifting its blockade on Iranian ports, allowing oil exports and releasing frozen assets.