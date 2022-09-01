Taiwan is looking forward to develop democracy chips with US, says president

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the US state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, on Thursday that Taiwan is looking forward to developing "democracy chips" with the US. Despite a lack of official diplomatic ties, Taiwan has been eager to prove that it is a trustworthy ally.

Ducey is the most recent American official who visited Taiwan, despite efforts from China to prevent such visits.

A $12 billion facility is being built in Arizona by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TMSC), the largest contract chipmaker in the world and a significant supplier to Apple.

Tsai, during the presidential meeting, said, "In the face of authoritarian expansionism and the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries," Reuters reported.

The president further stated that by doing this, supply networks might become more dependable and secure.

The American official stated that the partnership with Taiwan was the greatest in the semiconductor sector. Ducey said Arizona and Taiwan now have greater possibilities for cooperation due to TMSC’s investments. The official stated that Arizona supports Taiwan and looks forward to capitalising on the numerous opportunities in the coming years.

Tsai said, "Taiwan and the United States will continue to build on our important alliance to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo Pacific," Reuters reported.

On the other hand, China has been opposing this objective since the beginning and asserts Taiwan as its territory. Ever since the US Speaker of the House visited Taiwan, China has been conducting military exercises close to the border as Taiwan receives support from the US.

