Amid tensions with China, Arizona governor Doug Ducey arrives in Taipei

Amid tensions between Taiwan and China, Arizona governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taipei on a trade mission.

China had launched a series of military drills after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation earlier this month. However, other US politicians have continued to visit Taipei amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Governor Doug Ducey is set to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other top Taiwanese officials and will also deliver a keynote address to a gathering of American and Taiwanese business leaders. The Arizona governor is also set to visit South Korea during his five-day tour.

“Arizona has excellent relationships with Taiwan and the Republic of Korea,” Governor Ducey said, adding, "the goal of this trade mission is to take these relationships to the next level."

Glad to welcome @DougDucey to Taiwan. With TSMC investing in Arizona, the business opportunities will only grow!

According to the Arizona governor's office, bilateral trade between Arizona and Taiwan totalled $1.92 billion last year. Governor Ducey will be accompanied by a trade delegation as Arizona seeks to advance partnership in semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn had visited Taiwan last week which was the fourth visit by an American politician this month. The Republican from Tennessee in a strong message said: "we will not be bullied" while asserting that the US "remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe".

China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has vowed to take by force if necessary.

Last year Beijing had sent a record number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone as Taipei sought large-scale US arms supply. Taiwan accused the Communist nation of using Pelosi's visit as an excuse to kickstart the military drills earlier this month as the PLA sent warships, missiles and fighter jets close to Taiwan.

