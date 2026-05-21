/Taiwan condemns 'racist' election billboard targeting Indian migrants

A controversial campaign billboard in Taiwan has sparked outrage by calling for a ban on Indian migrant workers, prompting a strong rebuke from one of the island's top security officials.

The poster, displayed in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District, features a prohibition symbol over an image of the Indian flag, shown inverted, and a depiction of a turbaned man with brown skin and facial hair. It belongs to Lee Hung-yi, a local ward chief and independent candidate for city council elections scheduled for November.

Taiwan is seeking foreign workers under a 2024 labour agreement with India. The imagery has drawn widespread criticism for what many describe as overt racism and religious stereotyping.

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Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, a former foreign minister, publicly condemned the billboard. "I feel ashamed to see a local politician doing this to catch attention," he posted on social media. "I condemn such despicable conduct in a very welcoming society." Mr Wu reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to deepening ties with India in technology, trade, and security.

Earlier, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre in India issued a statement over the development. It said, "Taiwan cherishes the values of democracy, inclusivity, and diversity, and supports people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and India. We deeply regret and strongly condemn any form of prejudice, racism and discrimination"