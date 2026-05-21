/Taiwan condemns 'racist' election billboard targeting Indian migrants

A controversial campaign billboard in Taiwan has sparked outrage by calling for a ban on Indian migrant workers, prompting a strong rebuke from one of the island's top security officials.
The poster, displayed in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District, features a prohibition symbol over an image of the Indian flag, shown inverted, and a depiction of a turbaned man with brown skin and facial hair. It belongs to Lee Hung-yi, a local ward chief and independent candidate for city council elections scheduled for November.
Taiwan is seeking foreign workers under a 2024 labour agreement with India. The imagery has drawn widespread criticism for what many describe as overt racism and religious stereotyping.
Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, a former foreign minister, publicly condemned the billboard. "I feel ashamed to see a local politician doing this to catch attention," he posted on social media. "I condemn such despicable conduct in a very welcoming society." Mr Wu reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to deepening ties with India in technology, trade, and security.
Earlier, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre in India issued a statement over the development. It said, "Taiwan cherishes the values of democracy, inclusivity, and diversity, and supports people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and India. We deeply regret and strongly condemn any form of prejudice, racism and discrimination"
The incident comes as Taiwan looks to diversify its labour sources amid an ageing population and workforce gaps. The 2024 agreement with India is part of broader efforts to strengthen unofficial relations with New Delhi, which have warmed in recent years through semiconductor collaboration and other strategic partnerships. Taiwan has a small but growing Indian community.