Taiwan-China conflict: Tycoon announces plan to train 3.3 million 'civilian warriors'

Robert Tsao, who is the founder of United Microelectronics, has announced his plan to train 3.3 million ''civilian warriors'' to protect Taiwan from a Chinese invasion.

Using one billion Taiwan dollars ($32 million) of his own money, Tsao is working with the island’s civilian defence organisation.

Highlighting that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) threat to Taiwan was growing, the 75-year-old has said the will of Taipei’s people to resist an invasion would “determine the outcome of the war”.

Bloomberg quoted Tsao as saying, “If we can successfully resist China’s ambitions, we not only will be able to safeguard our homeland but make a big contribution to the world situation and the development of civilisation.”

After witnessing the crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, Tsao said he planned to “die in Taiwan and stand with its people”.

From guerilla warfare to self-defence, he is working with the Kuma Academy to train “three million people in three years”.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts have expressed concerns that China can use it as a distraction to invade Taiwan due to which the community's appetite for civilian training grew.

The Kuma Academy, which was established last year, said “War is not a matter for a few people, and defending Taiwan is for every Taiwanese. Everyone has the ability and responsibility to contribute their own strength in the war.”

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei irked China as it claims Taiwan as a part of its territory.

After President Tsai Ing-wen urged “strong countermeasures” against Chinese provocations, Taiwan's army shot down Beijing's drone near Kinmen Islands.

Aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan’s aid in the event of an attack, China’s military was also simulating attacks on US navy ships as per Taiwan’s defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

