LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Taiwan begins preparing ground for potential arrest warrant against Xi Jinping. Here's how

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
main img

File photo of a demonstrator painting over Chinese leader Xi Jinping's poster in Taipei City Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The International Criminal Court, established by the Rome Statute in 2002, focuses on four core international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

Taiwan's government is reportedly exploring the possibility of joining the International Criminal Court (ICC) as part of its strategy to improve deterrence against a potential Chinese attack or invasion.

Taiwan's ICC membership initially recommended in an independent annual review of the nation's human rights efforts, is now under discussion among members of Taiwan's judiciary, government, and legal profession.

trending now

According to The Guardian, the proponents argue that this move would not only help bolster the international legal system's presence in Asia but also increase Taiwan's global participation, countering Beijing's efforts to isolate the self-ruled island nation. 

How the ICC is established?

The ICC, established by the Rome Statute in 2002, focuses on four core international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

Meaning of Taiwan's potential inclusion into ICC 

Supporters of Taiwan's ICC membership assert that it could pave the way for investigations and warrants against Chinese leader Xi Jinping under international law if he were to order or oversee acts of war or war crimes against Taiwan.

Also watch | China President Xi Jinping says, 'Will prevent anyone from splitting Taiwan from China' | WION

×

This, they believe, could serve as a deterrent to prevent Xi from pursuing the annexation of Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that vehemently rejects Chinese subjugation.

Taiwan's potential ICC inclusion amid Xi Jinping's renewed 'reunification' threat

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's recent New Year's address called for an inevitable "reunification" with Taiwan, which further heightened the tensions.

There are two potential mechanisms for Taiwan to seek ICC membership: signing up to the Rome Statute or the president unilaterally declaring acceptance of ICC jurisdiction over Taiwan's territory. However, Taiwan's status as a non-UN member state, recognised by only 13 countries, adds complexity to its pursuit of ICC membership.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

Cytisine pill proves effective against smoking addiction, gains approval in UK

Trump 'a weak and feeble man' who could 'end American democracy as we know it,' warn his former staff

Powerful earthquake jolts Japan: Indian Embassy sets up emergency control room post