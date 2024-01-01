Taiwan begins preparing ground for potential arrest warrant against Xi Jinping. Here's how

Taiwan's government is reportedly exploring the possibility of joining the International Criminal Court (ICC) as part of its strategy to improve deterrence against a potential Chinese attack or invasion.

Taiwan's ICC membership initially recommended in an independent annual review of the nation's human rights efforts, is now under discussion among members of Taiwan's judiciary, government, and legal profession.

According to The Guardian, the proponents argue that this move would not only help bolster the international legal system's presence in Asia but also increase Taiwan's global participation, countering Beijing's efforts to isolate the self-ruled island nation.

How the ICC is established?

The ICC, established by the Rome Statute in 2002, focuses on four core international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

Meaning of Taiwan's potential inclusion into ICC

Supporters of Taiwan's ICC membership assert that it could pave the way for investigations and warrants against Chinese leader Xi Jinping under international law if he were to order or oversee acts of war or war crimes against Taiwan.

Taiwan's potential ICC inclusion amid Xi Jinping's renewed 'reunification' threat

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's recent New Year's address called for an inevitable "reunification" with Taiwan, which further heightened the tensions.

There are two potential mechanisms for Taiwan to seek ICC membership: signing up to the Rome Statute or the president unilaterally declaring acceptance of ICC jurisdiction over Taiwan's territory. However, Taiwan's status as a non-UN member state, recognised by only 13 countries, adds complexity to its pursuit of ICC membership.