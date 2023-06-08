Taiwan activates air defence system after Chinese aircraft encroach zone

After 37 Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone for "long-range aerial reconnaissance training" on Thursday, the island nation activated its air defence systems.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected the Chinese air force planes that included J-11 and J-16 fighters as well as nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flying into the southwestern corner of its air defence identification zone around 5 am (2100 GMT on Wednesday).

"Since 0500 (UTC+8) today (Jun. 8), 37 PLA aircraft, including J-11, J-16, H-6, YU-20, and AWACS, have successively entered Taiwan's SW airspace. Several aircraft entered the western Pacific through Taiwan's SE airspace for long-range aerial reconnaissance training," the ministry said. Taipei deploys quick countermeasures As a countermeasure, Taipei activated land-based missile systems and deployed its aircraft and ships to keep watch on any suspected movement, the ministry added.

"R.O.C. Armed Forces are monitoring the situation closely with our ISR system and have dispatched CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response."

× China unhappy with Taiwan-US deal The latest incursion by the Chinese side comes days after Taiwan and the United States signed the first deal under a new trade talks framework.

Beijing has been seething ever since the talks between Washington and Taipei began over the trade deal. It asked Washington to 'refarin' from interfering in the region.

“The United States should stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, refrain from negotiating agreements with Taiwan that have sovereign connotations or official nature and refrain from sending wrong signals to the Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces,” said a ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning.

Meanwhile, the White House has said it fears China's "growing aggressiveness" in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea may soon lead to casualties.

"It won't be long before somebody gets hurt," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "That's the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts."

The US military alleged that the Chinese Navy knowingly carried out “unsafe manoeuvres” near its destroyer transiting the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

China considers Taiwan a crucial part of its sovereign territory. Under its 'Once China' diplomacy, Beijing does not appreciate any country keeping diplomatic ties with Taipei. Although Washington does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it continues to engage with the island nation, much to China's chagrin.

Since former House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last year, Beijing has increased the intensity of its incursion in Taiwanese water and air zones.

(With inputs from agencies)