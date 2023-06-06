White House warns someone may get 'hurt' by Chinese military's 'aggressiveness'

The White House fears that China's "growing aggressiveness" in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea may soon lead to casualties. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted the "unsafe" and "unprofessional" intercepts by China in recent days and issued the warning.

"It won't be long before somebody gets hurt," the White House spokesperson told reporters. "That's the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts."

Kirby added that Washington would continue to stand up for the freedom of navigation in the air and sea.

"I sure would like to hear Beijing justify what they're doing," Kirby said. "Air and maritime intercepts happen all the time. Heck, we do it. The difference is...when we feel like we need to do it, it's done professionally."

US military's allegations

Notably, the US Navy on Sunday released a video titled "Unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait. The video showed a Chinese warship crossing in front of a US destroyer.