Syria: Aleppo airport reopens after Israeli strikes

After repairs following an Israeli air strike earlier this week, Syria's Aleppo airport reopened on Friday with the first commercial flight to land in more than 72 hours.

The second-largest airport in the nation was rendered inoperable following damage to the main runway caused by the raid on Tuesday, but the transport ministry announced Friday that repairs had been finished.

The first aircraft to arrive, from Kuwait, touched down at 8:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT), according to the monitoring organisation Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Air traffic would resume at noon, according to a statement from the ministry of transportation that state news agency SANA reported earlier.

The Israeli attack was the second to hit the airport in a week, according to the Britain-based Observatory, and it targeted a storage used by rebels supported by Iran.

Israel has admitted to carrying out hundreds of strikes, despite rarely commenting on specific attacks. It claims that its aerial war is essential to prevent its longtime enemy Iran from establishing itself at its doorstep.

(With inputs from agencies)

