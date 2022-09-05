Haven't got response from the US, says Iran over nuclear deal

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday (September 5) that Iran has not received the US' official response to its last proposal over revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iran is waiting to receive the response from other parties, notably that of the American government," he said during his weekly news conference in Tehran.

Kanani's remarks have followed the United States' remarks last Thursday. The US said that Iran's latest response on reviving the nuclear deal was 'not constructive'.

The nuclear deal was struck between Iran and other world powers including the US in 2015. But former US president Donald Trump unilaterally took US out of the deal. Talks have been going on to restore the nuclear deal.

"We can confirm that we have received Iran's response through the EU," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said late Thursday in Washington.

"We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive."

Kanani said on Monday that Tehran had "never received a response... saying that its position was not constructive".

He maintained that Iran's response was "constructive, clear and legal".

"Iran is trying to cancel sanctions to economically benefit the Iranian nation and this is one of its top priorities," Kanani said.

On August 8, the European Union (EU) put forward what it called was final text to restore the 2015 deal.

Talks to revive the 2015 accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been ongoing in Vienna since April 2021.

The deal granted Iran much-needed sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, a goal that Tehran has denied pursuing.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE