Sydney tightens lockdown amid a spike in cases

Australian authorities ordered more businesses to close Saturday along with a slew of new restrictions in the country's largest city as a weeks-long lockdown failed to bring down the outbreak of COVID-19.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told media in Sydney, "It's not good enough for us to tread water which is what we're doing now; we've to some extent stabilised it, but we're not managing to quash that curve".

Authorities clamped down on people's movements out of virus hotspots in the city's southwest. Also, locals were banned from leaving their neighbourhoods unless they worked in emergency services or health care.

Melbourne has been the epicentre of the virus in Australia with several areas listed for virus exposure including sports stadiums and shopping centres. The city recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases worrying health officials.

The current lockdown measures come as Australia's vaccination drive continues at a slow pace with just 12 per cent people inoculated amid a shortage of jabs in the country.