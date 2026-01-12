Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Swiss bar fire: Custody of bar owner extended to three months by court order

Swiss bar fire: Custody of bar owner extended to three months by court order

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 19:49 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 19:49 IST
Swiss bar fire: Custody of bar owner extended to three months by court order

Swiss bar fire: Court orders bar owner’s custody extended to three months Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A Swiss court has ordered to keep bar co-owner Jacques Moretti in custody for three months over the deadly Crans-Montana fire, pending investigation

On Monday (January 12), a ⁠Swiss court ordered that ‌the ⁠co-owner of a ‍bar in Crans-Montana, which caught fire on New Year’s Day and killed 40 ⁠people, must remain in custody. In a statement issued, the court said that Jacques Moretti will be held for a provisional period of three months, subject to further review. At first, prosecutors ​for the Valais canton ordered the detention of Jacques ‍Moretti ‍on Friday after ⁠a brief hearing with him and his wife, Jessica. The couple has expressed their sadness over the fire and said they would cooperate fully with the ​probe.

Service door was locked from the inside: Owner

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The owner of the Swiss bar fire, which killed 40 people in a fire told authorities that the service door was locked from the inside. Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Constellation bar, was taken into custody last week. Moretti informed the Valais public prosecutor’s office that he had found out about the locked door just after the fire. When Jacques arrived at the site, he forced open the door, as per excerpts from police reports published by multiple French and Swiss media publications confirmed to news agency AFP. Moretti also said he had found multiple people lying behind the door after he opened it. “We always add a sparkler candle when we serve a bottle of wine in the dining room,” Jacques' wife and co-owner, Jessica, was quoted as saying during the hearing on Friday (January 9).


What happened in Switzerland bar fire?

Trending Stories

A devastating fire tore through a packed bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana early on Thursday (January 1) morning, leaving at least 40 people dead and more than 100 injured, authorities said. The fire erupted around 1:30 am amid New Year’s celebrations at Le Constellation, a nightclub located in a basement.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics