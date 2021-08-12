Sweet tooth trouble: Pilot charged after landing helicopter in Canada town centre to buy some ice cream cake

Having a sweet tooth can sometimes be of dire consequences, going by this odd development in Canada.

Residents in the town of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, were shaken after a bright red helicopter descended on the parking lot near the town’s only Dairy Queen.

Initially, some of them thought the chopper, which was painted the same colour as the province’s air ambulances, was on the scene for a medical emergency.

However, when the town’s mayor saw the passenger leave the restaurant with an ice cream cake, he realised the aircraft had a different objective all this while.

Also read | International Youth Day: History, significance and this year's theme

Mayor Al Jellicoe told CBC News, "Well, I thought somebody must be hungry". He added, "Initially, I thought that’s probably not the right thing to do".

Later, it was concluded that the entire mission was not an emergency and the 34-year-old pilot, who has not been named, was charged.

The man had a license to operate the helicopter but parked it in an illegal spot.

He is now facing one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft and is scheduled to appear in court on 7 September in the city of Melfort.