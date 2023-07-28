Sweden under 'elevated threat' of attack as more people apply to burn Quran

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, expressed deep concern over the potential consequences of further demonstrations related to the desecration of the Quran.

Kristersson acknowledged the growing anger among Muslims due to attacks on Islam's holy book in both Sweden and Denmark. The attacks have drawn global condemnation, especially from Muslim countries like Turkey, whose support is crucial for Sweden's goal of joining US-led NATO amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The latest cause of worry is the number of additional requests for protests against the desecration of the Quran that have been submitted to the police. The prime minister fears that if these requests are granted, there could be serious incidents.

"If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening," the Swedish prime minister said. "I am extremely worried about what it could lead to."

Says after a copy of the Quran was desecrated in Stockholm, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set on fire by protesters.

Recently, Swedish officials, including Kristersson, disclosed that the country had been targeted by a disinformation campaign led by "Russia-backed actors".

The Swedish Security Service (Sapo) maintained a threat level of 3 on a scale of 5, indicating an "elevated threat" during the crisis. The head of Sapo, Charlotte von Essen, stated that there had been a strong reaction to recent events, and Sweden's image had shifted from a tolerant country to an anti-Islamic one.

Both Denmark and Sweden condemned the burning of the Quran but cited their respect for free speech rules, which prevent them from preventing such acts.

Sweden accused other countries, particularly Russia, of exploiting the crisis to undermine Sweden's interests and its aspiration to join NATO. The Swedish foreign minister, Tobias Billström, said that the desecrations were committed by individuals within the framework of freedom of speech laws and not endorsed by the Swedish state.

