Sweden refuses to share Nord Stream explosion investigation findings with Russia

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday said that the country won't share findings of its probe into the explosions of Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines with Russian authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Andersson said the details of the investigation were confidential.

"In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, and that, of course, also applies in this case."

However, she added that Russian authorities and vessels were free to sail to the sites of the explosion as the crime scene cordon was lifted.

"The Swedish economic zone is not a territory that Sweden disposes of. We have lifted the cordons now and then it is also possible for other ships to stay in the area, that is how the rules work," said Andersson.

As reported by WION, last week, Russia had thrown its hat into the ring to be included in the investigations, particularly the one being conducted by Sweden.

"There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin was quoted as saying by state news agencies.

Meanwhile, the Swedish foreign ministry informed that it had received a letter from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, putting forth the same request.

"On October 6, a letter was received from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson requesting that Russian authorities and the company Gazprom be involved in the Swedish investigation," read the statement.

However, Sweden, at the time promptly rejected the request made by Moscow.

The two explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were followed by unexplained gas leaks. The suspicious incidents were reported in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have claimed that those were pre-meditated attacks to destroy the pipeline.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called it a ploy by the West after its sanctions did not affect Moscow.

"Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!," Putin stated during a live speech.

(With inputs from agencies)

