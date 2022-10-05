Kremlin wants to be part of Nord Stream leaks investigation

As investigations start into the origins of the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Russia has thrown its hat into the ring to be included in the probe.

"There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Last week, while addressing the assembly at UN Security Council, Vershinin said “the general opinion was that this [pipeline leaks] was sabotage and that it should be investigated."

As reported extensively by WION, the two explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines last Monday were followed by unexplained gas leaks. The suspicious incidents were reported in the Baltic Sea off Danish island of Bornholm.

According to a Danish-Swedish investigation released, the four breaches impacting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were brought on by underwater explosions equivalent to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have claimed that they were attacks that caused gas from the two Russian-owned gas pipelines to pour into the sea.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called it a ploy by the West after its sanctions did not affect Moscow.

"Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact!," Putin stated during a live speech at a Kremlin ceremony to annex four areas of Ukraine that are now under Russian control.

While the supply of natural gas through the pipelines remains halted, the leaks have been plugged. Nord Stream 2 was repaired on Saturday followed by Nord Stream 1 on Monday.

"The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly," the Swedish coast guard said in a statement regarding Nord Stream 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

