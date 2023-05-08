SUV driver plows into migrants standing at Texas bus stop; Eight dead, several injured

Eight people were mauled to death in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday after a vehicle ploughed into a group at a bus stop near a homeless shelter. Seven people were found dead at the scene while 10 were taken to the hospital where an eighth person succumbed to fatal injuries.

The police informed that they received a call around 8:30 am about a car, reportedly a Land Rover that rammed into multiple people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, the NGO running the homeless shelter.

Preliminary reports have not confirmed if the crash was intentional. According to Victor Maldonado, the shelter director, the SUV ran up the curb and flipped instantly, It continued moving for several hundred feet and managed to hit people walking on the sidewalk, about 30 feet away from the main group.

“This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet (30 meters) away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” Maldonado was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Driver not co-operating Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said there were no passengers in the car, refraining from divulging the driver's name or age at the moment. However, he gave three possible explanations for the collision.

“It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two."

The driver was reportedly detained by the witnesses soon after the accident as he attempted to run away. He was held until police arrived which admitted him to hospital for injuries sustained when the car rolled over.

“He’s being very uncooperative at the hospital, but he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released,” said Sandoval, referring to the driver.

“Then we’ll fingerprint him and (take a) mug shot, and then we can find his true identity.”

Reports state that most of the victims were Venezuelan men. For long, Brownsville has been the epicentre of migration across the US-Mexico border but in the last two weeks, the city has witnessed a surge in Venezuelan migrants. Of the 6,000 migrants in custody of Border Patrol in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, 4,000 were Venezuelan.

(With inputs from agencies)