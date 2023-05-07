US President Joe Biden renews call to ban assault guns after ‘senseless’ Texas mall shooting

Condemning the “senseless” Texas mall shooting where eight people lost their lives, US President Joe Biden on Sunday renewed his call to Congress to ban the sale and purchase of semi-automatic rifles—like the one used in the weekend shootout.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage," Biden said in a statement.

He added, "We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."

Biden also ordered US flags flown at half staff at federal buildings, military posts and American embassies until sunset, May 11, “as a mark of respect for the victims.”

Saturday shooting is one of the latest in the “gun-friendly” US, which has recorded at least 198 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is the most at this point in the year since at least 2016. Texas: Eyewitnesses describe the deadly attack at a Dallas mall | US Among the US states, Texas has a more liberal policy in terms of owning guns, as most adults aged 21 or over are allowed to carry a handgun without a licence unless they have a previous conviction.

Moreover, there are few restrictions on possession of rifles and shotguns. Republicans, who control the Texas state legislature, have often opposed stricter gun control measures as they enjoy strong backing of the gun lobby.

The latest episode took place in Texas’ Allen Premium Outlets mall north of Dallas, in which eight people were killed and at least eight wounded, three of whom are critically ill.

The victims' ages range from 5 to 51, according to a hospital spokesperson.

A police officer on an unrelated call killed the gunman after hearing shots.

A police officer at the mall "heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralised the suspect," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said.

According to witnesses, the gunman was dressed all in black and wearing combat gear. Police found an AR-15 style rifle lying near his body.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott described the shooting as an "unspeakable tragedy" and said the state was ready to offer any assistance to local authorities.

Earlier this week Texas cops nabbed a man accused of shooting dead five neighbours, including a nine-year-old boy.

Francisco Oropesa was found hiding in a cupboard after a four-day manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies)