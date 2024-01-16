Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer charged with fourth murder

Rex Heuermann (59), an architect from Long Island, New York, was charged for murder of a fourth woman just six months after him being prime suspect in the murders of three other women whose bodies were found near Gilgo Beach, which is a short drive away from Heuermann's home.

On Tuesday, Rex Heuermann was formally charged for the killing Maureen Brainard-Branes. The 25-year-old woman from Connecticut was a mother of two and went missing in the year 2007, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney who held a press conference.

Heuermann, who was arrested by the police in July has pleaded not guilty of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Investigators have said that these three women were sex workers. Their remains were found near Gilgo Beach as well.

Heuermann was present at the court hearing on Tuesday but did not speak. According to reports in local media, he is in jail without bail. If Heuermann is found guilty of these murders, he may spend his life in prison without parole.

The case hit national headlines in the US after a total of 11 sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 on Gilgo Beach, which is around 30 miles (50 km) east of New York City.

Office of Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has said that a human hair belonging to Heuermann's wife was found in buckle of the belt which was used to tie-up Brainard-Barnes. The link was established by the investigators using DNA analysis.

Reuters quoted prosecutors as saying that Heuermann made use of a burner phone to call sex workers who put advertised online. He allegedly bound the women with belts, tapes and such materials before putting their bodies in burlap-type material.