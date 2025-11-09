/Super Typhoon Fung-wong hits Philippines: 2 dead, over million evacuated before slamming eastern seaboard

Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall on the Philippines' eastern seaboard on Sunday, the national weather service confirmed. Before Typhoon's landfall on the east coast of the country, over a million people had been evacuated, and at least two deaths were reported.

According to AFP, the state weather agency reported that the massive storm, whose radius covers nearly the entire Philippines, made landfall in Aurora province on Luzon island at 9:10 pm (1310 GMT). Fung-wong is forecast to unleash strong winds and torrential rain across much of the country, which is still reeling from Typhoon Kalmaegi that claimed over 220 lives last week.

The Philippines confirmed two deaths due to Typhoon

On Sunday, one of the already devastated central provinces in the central Philippines marked the first known death from Fung-wong. Meanwhile, Rescuer Juniel Tagarino in Catbalogan City stated that the body of a 64-year-old woman attempting to evacuate was recovered from under debris and fallen trees.

"Last night, the wind was so strong and the rain was heavy... According to her family members, she might have forgotten something and went back inside her house," Tagarino said, AFP reported. He also added that her relatives were just 50 metres (55 yards) away when they figured out she was missing.

Shortly after, the civil defence office confirmed a second death, a person who drowned in a flash flood on Catanduanes Island. In Aurora province, where the storm’s eye is predicted to make landfall, local government employee Aries Ora was seen reinforcing his home in Dipaculao town with steel sheets and wooden planks.