Sunak indicates UK to send battle tanks, artillery to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, hinted at sending some main battle tanks as well as additional artillery to Ukraine.

As per the reports, Britain and Ukraine discussed delivering the Challenger 2 tanks which will help the latter fight the Russian forces.

The office of Sunak had previously said that Britain and its allies would co-ordinate their support after France, Germany and the United States last week indicated that they would send armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

"The prime minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems,” said a spokesperson for Sunak.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine,” he added.

A battle tank, Challenger 2, has been designed to counter other tanks and has remained in the service of the British Army since 1994.

"The prime minister and President Zelenskiy welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks," said the spokesperson.

Ukrainian president's staff head Andriy Yermak thanked the UK for providing its new defence package.

"This is an important contribution to the defence of freedom and democracy in Europe. We are grateful to Rishi Sunak and the (British) people for their help," he wrote on Twitter.

Nations to provide tanks, military support

Meanwhile, French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu on Friday had stated that the country plans to send 'AMX 10-RC' light combat tanks to Ukraine in a duration of two months.

Poland had also announced that it will be proving Leopard tanks, as part of an international coalition, to Ukraine.

Polish president Andrzej Duda said, “A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition-building. We want it to be an international coalition."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also been facing pressure to provide Kyiv with more international military support by permitting Leopard 2 battle tanks' export to Ukraine.