Suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami's chief Siraj-ul-Haq in Balochistan

A suicide attacker targeted the vehicle of Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq, during a political event in Zhob, Balochistan on Friday, May 19. The official facebook page of the JI chief said that he was ‘completely fine and well’.

As per a tweet by the Jamaat-e-Islam, Siraj-ul-Haq was on his way to address a public gathering when his convoy was attacked by a suicide attacker. The tweet further stated that "the suicide attacker blew himself up near the vehicle of Siraj-ul-Haq, but Haq remained unhurt in the attack". The party further clarified that "Sirajul Haq will address the gathering as per schedule." Clarifications by the Party officials Party spokesperson Faisal Sharif in a video message said that “JI emir Siraj reached Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where he has a political gathering today. When he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up”.

Commenting on the incident, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, also tweeted that “there has been a suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq in Balochistan, the attacker has been killed, Alhamdulillah Siraj-ul-Haq and all his friends are safe”.

Security forces have barricaded the area and have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects involved in the suicide bombing. As per reports, seven workers of JI are injured, while four are in serious condition. Previous attacks in Balochistan Nearly 13 people, including soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Balochistan on May 12. A Frontier Corps camp in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan was attacked in the early hours of Friday, May 12. In a statement given to the media, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the military had launched an operation to rescue hostages and clear the area.

