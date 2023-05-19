Suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami's chief Siraj-ul-Haq in Balochistan
Story highlights
The convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami's chief Siraj-ul-Haq was attacked by a suicide bomber in Zhob on Friday, May 19. While the chief of JI is safe, nearly seven were wounded and four were seriously injured.
The convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami's chief Siraj-ul-Haq was attacked by a suicide bomber in Zhob on Friday, May 19. While the chief of JI is safe, nearly seven were wounded and four were seriously injured.
A suicide attacker targeted the vehicle of Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq, during a political event in Zhob, Balochistan on Friday, May 19. The official facebook page of the JI chief said that he was ‘completely fine and well’.
As per a tweet by the Jamaat-e-Islam, Siraj-ul-Haq was on his way to address a public gathering when his convoy was attacked by a suicide attacker. The tweet further stated that "the suicide attacker blew himself up near the vehicle of Siraj-ul-Haq, but Haq remained unhurt in the attack". The party further clarified that "Sirajul Haq will address the gathering as per schedule."
Clarifications by the Party officials
Party spokesperson Faisal Sharif in a video message said that “JI emir Siraj reached Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where he has a political gathering today. When he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up”.
Commenting on the incident, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, also tweeted that “there has been a suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq in Balochistan, the attacker has been killed, Alhamdulillah Siraj-ul-Haq and all his friends are safe”.
Security forces have barricaded the area and have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects involved in the suicide bombing. As per reports, seven workers of JI are injured, while four are in serious condition.
Previous attacks in Balochistan
Nearly 13 people, including soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Balochistan on May 12. A Frontier Corps camp in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan was attacked in the early hours of Friday, May 12. In a statement given to the media, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the military had launched an operation to rescue hostages and clear the area.
WATCH | No peace on Eid in Balochistan: Hundreds of Balochis come out to protest | World News | WION
Previously too, a blast at a crowded market in the Barkhan district of Balochistan in February 2023 killed at least four people and wounded nearly 14.
The strategic importance of Balochistan
The province of Baloshitan, which shares its borders with Iran and Afghanistan if of strategic importance due to its rich copper, zinc and natural gas reserves.
Balochistan in the recent years has been subject to various attacks. Cities in the province have been a constant target of armed groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the ISIL (ISIS).
WATCH WION LIVE HERE