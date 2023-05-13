Four killed after terrorists attack armed forces camp in Paksitan’s Balochistan 

Two terrorists were killed during a counterattack launched by the paramilitary force—Frontier Constabulary (FC)—in the restive southwestern Balochistan province when their camp came under attack. Two personnel from the armed force also lost their lives during the operation.

The assault took place on Friday in Muslim Bagh town, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)— the media and PR wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

“So far, two terrorists have been sent to hell by the security forces, who continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists,” ISPR said in a statement.

The statement further said that during the operation, two soldiers died, while another three suffered injuries.

It said that the combing operation is still in place to capture the remaining terrorists, adding “a heavy exchange of fire is underway”.

The ISPR further said that “Commander 12 Corps is supervising the security forces operations being conducted at Muslim Bagh area in Balochistan where terrorists have been cornered.”

For the past few years, the Balochistan province has been undergoing turmoil and has witnessed many terror attacks on the country’s armed forces, with Baloch rebels leading the charge.

The security situation worsened after the talks between the Pakistan government and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, Dawn reported.

The outfit has been carrying out attacks on the armed forces, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan.

A discussion held by the top security agencies earlier month warned that TTP was joining hands with Baloch separatists and local militant groups based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan—a situation they believe will further exacerbate the precarious security situation in the country.

On April 1, four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack along the Pak-Iran border in the Jalgai sector of Balochistan’s Kech district.

