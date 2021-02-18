Sugar daddy arrested? Malaysian Police arrest founder of controversial dating site

The founder of a controversial dating website "sugar daddy" has been arrested by Malaysian arrest under anti-prostitution laws, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Police said the 34-year-old founder of the website has been arrested, but did not name Darren Chan, whose social media profile describes him as the founder and CEO of Sugarbook, reports news agency AFP.

The website claims itself as a platform "where romance meets finance" and targets to link up older men with younger women, with the male expected to give financial help to their female partner.

However, a huge uproar erupted last week after statistics revealed that thousands of students were using the website to make money in the socially conservative country.

Local media has reported that the site had been banned and regulators had warned people to not use Sugarbook.

Still, the website can be accessed in Malaysia via some internet providers and can be downloaded on Android devices.

Following the action, Chan in a statement said: "our Malaysian government knows what's best for the people".

However, he also added that the site was taking measures to ensure that the ban does not get enforced in other nations.



