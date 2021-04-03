Suez Canal's backlog almost clear: Authorities

Days after the Ever Given vessel successfully refloated, the Suez Canal Authority is close to clearing the backlog in one of the busiest trade routes in the world.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie reported that 61 ships are still waiting but will pass on Saturday.

Earlier, nearly 422 ships had got stuck after Evergreen’s Ever Given ship had got stuck in the Suez Canal.

On Friday, nearly 80 ships had passed through the canal, from both directions, which involved a US aircraft carrier, a liquefied natural gas tanker, and an oil tanker.

The SCA had hoped to clear the backlog of the traffic jam in the canal by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Egypt said it may seek compensation worth $1 billion. The amount is an estimate of the losses linked to transit fees, damages incurred during dredging and salvage efforts, Rabie claimed.

This is the right of the country. It should get its due,'' Rabie said.