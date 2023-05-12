Sudan’s warring sides agree to protect civilians, ceasefire talks to continue

Sudan’s warring sides, early Friday (May 12) signed an agreement and committed to protecting civilians and the movement of humanitarian aid, however, have not yet agreed to a ceasefire, said the United States officials. This comes nearly a week after US-Saudi Arabia brokered talks between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary faction Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in Jeddah.

What have the two sides agreed to do?

A report by the news agency AFP, citing a US official involved in what has been dubbed as “pre-negotiation talks”, said that the two sides have signed the agreement on a “declaration of commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan”.

“We affirm our commitment to ensuring the protection of civilians at all times, including by allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis in the direction of their choice,” the declaration stated. The two sides also signed a declaration that they would work towards a short-term ceasefire in further talks, reported Reuters.

The agreement in question largely implies that both sides will let in humanitarian assistance, to allow the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services. Furthermore, the two sides will also withdraw security forces from hospitals and arrange for “respectful burial” of the dead.

“The two sides are quite far apart,” a US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. The official also said that the negotiators are working with Saudi and US mediators and set a goal of reaching a ceasefire deal in up to 10 days.

“This is not a ceasefire. This is an affirmation of their obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly with regard to the treatment of civilians and the need to create space for humanitarians to operate,” the US official told AFP.

She added, “We are hopeful, cautiously, that their willingness to sign this document will create some momentum that will force them to create the space,” to bring in relief supplies. Hundreds of people have been killed due to the conflict which suddenly began on April 15 and has triggered a humanitarian crisis.



Situation in Sudan

The two sides have been fighting for nearly a month and as of Thursday, the fighting has rocked Halfaya, an entry point to the capital city of Khartoum. Meanwhile, the residents, as per Reuters, also heard warplanes circling over Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman. However, the fighting reportedly seemed calmer than the previous day.

According to the World Health Organization, over 600 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the fighting. The country’s Health Ministry said at least 450 people were killed in the western Darfur region alone. This comes as many UN agencies and NGOs announced temporary suspensions of their work in Khartoum and Darfur due to the intense fighting.

(With inputs from agencies)





