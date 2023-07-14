Sudan's RSF detained 5000, tortured some: Human rights groups

Sudanese human rights organisation have evidence that the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had put more than 5000 people in detention and tortured many, Reuters reported. The detained people in the capital were reportedly kept in inhuman conditions.

For last three months, fighting has raged between Sudan's army and the RSF. The army has air superiority but the RSF fighters are holed up in cities, including the capital Khartoum. Sudan army has not been able to capitalise on the air superiority it has.

About detainment and torture, RSF said the reports were incorrect, Reuters said. RSF reportedly said that it only had prisoners of war and they were well-treated.

"These organisations are ignoring violations by the army against civilians including air and artillery strikes, detentions, and arming of civilians," a representative for the force said as quoted by Reuters.

Among those detained in several locations across Khartoum were combatants, but also 3,500 civilians including vulnerable women and foreign nationals, said the organisations, who asked to have their names withheld for fear of retribution.

RSF said that they would present to the United Nations documentation of cases of death by torture, as well as "degrading, inhumane conditions of detention devoid of human dignity and the most basic necessities of life."

On Thursday, the UN human rights office said that at least 87 people were buried in a mass grave in the Darfur city of El Geneina. The UN has accused the RSF and the allied militias of the killingss, which the paramitary force denied.

The International Criminal Court said on Thursday that it would investigate killing across the region. There was no immediate comment forthcoming from the RSF. Incident in West Darfur The UN said on (July 13) that at least 87 people, which include ethnic Masalits, were buried in a mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur. Citing credible information, the UN hinted that RSF was responsible.

The UN statement said that local people were forced to dispose of the bodies which included those of women and children in an open area which was close to the town of western El-Geneina between June 20-21.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors de combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in the same statement.

