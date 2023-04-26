Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir moved to military hospital before conflict began

Omar al-Bashir, the ousted president of Sudan, was moved from the Kober prison to a military hospital in Khartoum before fighting broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, the news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (April 26) citing the army. According to a statement, Bashir and 30 others were moved to the military hospital on the recommendation of medical staff in Kober prison before the conflict started.

Videos circulating online appeared to show a long line of prisoners leaving the facility with bags of belongings slung over their shoulders. The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after Ali Haroun, a minister in his government, said on Tuesday that he left the prison with other ex-officials.

ALSO READ | France evacuates citizens and foreign nationals from Sudan amid complex security situation

Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity allegedly committed between 2003 and 2008 in Darfur- a region that fought his government for years.

Al-Bashir was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. However, the SAF and the RSF, who together removed him from power, are now battling one another.

The warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, the ceasefire remained fragile after there were reports of fresh air strikes and paramilitaries claimed to have seized a major oil refinery and power plant.

Darfur inhabitants fear that the ongoing conflict could reawaken war in the region. Reuters reported on Wednesday that as the unrest began in Khartoum, the violence quickly spread to Darfur. Residents reported pillaging, ethnic reprisal attacks, and clashes between the SAF and the RSF in various population centres around Darfur.

Will Carter, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan, said, "Whichever way the current battle for Khartoum goes, we expect a bloodier conflict now in the Darfur region - more armed groups, more weapons, deeper enmities."

As per figures from UN agencies, at least 459 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the ongoing conflict. Several countries including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), India and China have scrambled to evacuate embassy staff and citizens from Sudan.

A tally by the news agency AFP showed that more than 6,400 people have left Khartoum in the foreign-led evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE