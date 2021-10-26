Sudan's ambassadors in Europe align with anti-coup protesters

As protests continue in Sudan over the military coup in the country, reports say three Sudanese ambassadors in Europe defected asserting that the embassies belonged to the "Sudanese people".

At least seven people have died in clashes since Monday after general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced a state of emergency in the country and arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok including his cabinet members.

General al-Burhan announced elections would be held in July 2023 as he dissolved the government. However, protesters came out on the streets as clashes were reported between security forces and the people. On Tuesday, shops remained closed as soldiers patrolled the streets.

Amid the upheaval in the country, Sudan's ambassadors in Switzerland, France and Belgium declared that they were opposed to the military coup and were aligned to the "heroic opposition".

The coup was condemned internationally as UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called for the release of the prime minister and other officials.

"UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan," secretary-general Antonio Guterres said. The UN described the arrest of the prime minister as "unlawful" while pledging "unwavering commitment and support" for the country's political transition.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined other countries to hit out at Sudan's military leaders as he rejected the dissolution of the transitional government and called for its restoration.

