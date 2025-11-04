/Sudan seeks India's aid in post-conflict reconstruction

Sudan's Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom sees Delhi playing a pivotal role in his nation's reconstruction. "India can help in the reconstruction process," Dr. Eltom stated in an interview to WION's Sidhant Sibal, highlighting Sudan's devastating civil war that has displaced millions and crippled infrastructure. Since April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been engaged in a brutal war against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).



The ambassador revealed that the Sudanese side has thoroughly briefed Indian counterparts on the ground situation. Situation has changed dramatically with the RSF's capture of El Fasher last month. Reports suggest Rapid Support Forces Fighters conducted house-to-house raids, summary executions, and ethnically targeted killings.

Dr. Eltom praised India's stance and its humanitarian contributions. The conflict, now in its third year, has killed over 150,000, displaced millions and triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: What's your expectations from India? How do you see India's stance on thecurrent situation in your country?

Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom:India is a very important international actor. India can play a very important role, actually, in Sudan. Definitely, I see as an ambassador, I see huge potential for our relations with India, especially if we started the reconstruction phase in the country. I think we can definitely leverage India's huge transformation, which took place in the last decades, to learn some of the good practices that India has adopted. And you know, in every area, whether it is, for example, in the agricultural sector, whether it is in solar energy, whether it is in, digital infra, public infrastructure and so on, India has made major achievements, and Sudan can definitely benefit from India in this regard.

Sidhant Sibal: So they are having reports of an Indian national being abducted by the RSF. Is it true? Can you give us details on that?

Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom: Well, we have seen some reports in the media about this, but we can, we cannot confirm. You know now the situation in El Fasher is very complicated. There has been no communication with the city since last Sunday, when the militia stormed the city, but we have seen some reports suggesting that he has been arrested. We pray for his safety and his safe return back to India.

Sidhant Sibal: Have you briefed the Indian side about the current situation in your country, which has happened in the last few days and perhaps weeks, how dire it is?

Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom: Well, of course, we are in close contact and communication with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs here in Delhi, we briefed them on a regular basis. Of course, they are aware. We had a meeting, a very good meeting, at the ministry last week, and we briefed them about all the developments taking place in the country. Yes, they are briefed, and they follow closely with us. And as I said, India has generously supported Sudan by providing humanitarian assistance during the past two years, and they are still in the process of providing more humanitarian assistance as well. So we maintain friendly, good relations with India, and we keep them briefed and updated on whatever happens back in Sudan.

Sidhant Sibal: Can you also brief us about what's the current situation as of now in your country?

Dr. Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom: Our government is taking all the preparations that are needed to take back El Fasher. It's a matter of time. Militia captured some of the cities in some areas, but eventually the army managed to take them back and to push away the militia. Now they are confined to a very small area in the western part of the country, in Darfur. So this is the current situation. Of course, we meant to share with you the atrocities that were committed by the militia in El Fasher and the areas around El Fasher. And as I said, this has been replicated in other areas. Militia has really revealed its true nature through criminal nature, by what they did in El Fasher, and now, as I said in my presentation, those who were in doubt or they were unaware now they should know exactly what this militia is all about.