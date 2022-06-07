Sudan clashes killed nearly 27 people, despite peace agreement signed in 2020

Residents in Sudan claimed heavy fighting in west and south territories has reportedly killed 27 people and injured dozens. The country is still dealing with consequences from a coup orchestrated by army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in October of last year, reported by AFP.

Despite the fact that main rebel groups signed a peace agreement for the year 2020, still deadly conflicts continue over land, water access and livestock.

Similar instances occurred in the restive Darfur region, where 16 people were killed in a heated land dispute and 11 killed in South Kordofan state after an argument between two individuals apparently developed into gun battles.

UN special representative Volker Perthes on Tuesday (June 7) said, "I am deeply concerned about inter-communal clashes.” He further added, “I call on security forces to secure the area and ensure the protection of civilians, and urge local leaders to undertake mediation efforts".

Another fighting instance broke out at Kolbus where villages were set on fire by the attackers and were completely destroyed.

A leader of the non-Arab Gimir group said, “Fighting erupted over a land dispute between member of an Arab tribe and a farmer from a non-Arab one.” He further added that the clashes killed eight people and burned three villages.

According to a leader of the Arab Rizeigat village said the fighting began over land dispute and that the clashes are still going on.

Another clash erupted between the Hawazma and Kenana groups, the Arab rivals in South Kordofan after a disagreement between two persons escalated into conflicts between the groups.

A resident said, “At least 11 people were killed and 35 wounded in fighting.”

With this going on, the country still struggle with resurgence of deadly conflicts, severe droughts and encroaching desertification.

(With inputs from agencies)