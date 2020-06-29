Sudan detains 122 nationals marching towards Libya to become 'mercenaries'

On Sunday, Sudan detained 122 nationals as they were spotted marching towards Libya to fight as "mercenaries", the local media houses reported.

"Joint security forces detained 122 outlaws including eight children who were heading to (fight as) mercenaries in Libya," said Brigadier Jamal Jumaa, spokesman for the Rapid Reaction Forces.

Libya had earlier accused Sudan of sending fighters to back military strongman Khalifa Haftar who controls much of the country's east. The accusation was denied by Sudan.

The local media houses broadcast a video that showed dozens of youngsters sitting on the ground and surrounded by military vehicles. It is being reported that the video was shot in Al-Junayna, the capital of West Darfur province.

Sudan's Foreign Minister has denied any involvement of Sudanese government in the Libyan conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)