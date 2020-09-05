Sudan declares 3-month state emergency after 380,000 people affected by floods

After days of record-breaking torrential floods, Sudan has declared a three-month state emergency to help the affected families and save the rest from any upcoming dangers.

The floods have taken nearly hundred lives till now, injured 46 people and damaged more than 100,000 houses, especially in North Darfur and Sennar states in Sudan's west and south areas.

"A nationwide three-month state of emergency has been announced as Sudan is considered a natural disaster zone," the interior ministry said on social media.

This is being considered as one of the worst natural disasters in the last decade, even though heavy rains usually fall in the country between the month of June and October, which causes severe flooding every year.

"The Blue Nile has reached an all-time high since records began more than a century ago," said the irrigation and water ministry last week.

Last year, monsoon floods affected nearly 400,000 people in Sudan, an OCHA spokesperson reported. However, the number is expected to increase this year as nearly 380,000 people have been affected by the floods this year, till now. Search and rescue operations are being conducted at the time being, which can increase the number of affected people by the floods.